Sunshine will join strong winds out of the northwest Sunday. This will bring a chill to the air, with highs only reaching the low 50s. A hard freeze is expected to bring an end to the growing season Monday morning. A warming trend will follow as a tranquil pattern settles in. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 54˚/ Low 47˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 51˚/ Low 26˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 58˚/ Low 31˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 66°/ Low 37° Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 67°/ Low 44° Mostly Sunny
