Warmer conditions are in store Sunday as we progress through the remainder of Memorial Day weekend. Sunshine will help slingshot temperatures to the mid-70s today, before eclipsing 80 Monday. Our next rain chance holds off until late Tuesday. For more forecast info, visit https://WxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 47˚ / High 73˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 52˚ / High 81˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 58˚ / High 80˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: Low 62° / High 79° Showers/Storms Likely
Thursday: Low 63° / High 78° Scattered Storms