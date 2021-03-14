Widespread showers and storms will be with us Monday. It’ll be very windy, with southerly gusts of 20-30 mph possible. A mix of sun and clouds join exceptionally warm conditions Tuesday, before attention turns to the potential for strong storms Wednesday into Wednesday night. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 48˚ / High 67˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Tuesday: Low 54˚ / High 75˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 45˚ / High 67˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Thursday: Low 52˚ / High 60˚ Scattered Showers
Friday: Low 42˚ / High 52˚ Mostly Cloudy
