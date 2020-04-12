Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be in the forecast Sunday. Tonight, a cold front is forecast to swing east through the area, bringing chances for strong/severe storms. Partly cloudy skies will follow, accompanying colder temperatures early this week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: 64˚/ 48˚ Showers/Storms
Monday: 56˚/ 45˚ Partly Cloudy
Tuesday: 49˚/ 33˚Partly Cloudy
Wednesday: 56°/ 34° Partly Sunny
Thursday: 60°/ 33° Mostly Sunny
