Low clouds and scattered flurries will occupy the sky early Friday before sunshine takes over for the rest of Valentine’s Day; unfortunately, we’ll also deal with brutal cold. Early morning readings in the teens will be lucky to break into the low 30s Friday afternoon as northerly winds keep wind chills in the 20s. A nice improvement arrives this weekend, though, with highs back in the 50s. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 32/Low 15, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 50/Low 20, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 54/Low 37, mostly cloudy
- Monday: High 61/Low 39, partly cloudy
- Tuesday: High 60/Low 51, showers/storms likely
