Isolated shower and storm chances are on the docket Friday as a weak cold front approaches and passes through the area. We’ll feel little effect from that passage on Saturday, with the oppressive heat and humidity we’ve been dealing with falling only slightly. A more prominent disturbance will bring more chances for the wet stuff as the weekend ends. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 90/Low 72, isolated storms
- Saturday: High 90/Low 72, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 89/Low 68, scattered storms
- Monday: High 92/Low 66, isolated storms
- Tuesday: High 94/Low 68, scattered storms
