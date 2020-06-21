Father’s Day will see oppressive heat and humidity reside across the area, with highs expected to catapult to the low/mid 90s. Combine this with a cold front approaching from the northwest, and we’ll be dealing with scattered storm chances as well. Rain and storm chances continue through the early part of the workweek, as that same cold front takes its sweet time plowing southeast over the area. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: 92˚/ 67˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: 90˚/ 69˚Showers/Storms Likely
Tuesday: 84˚/ 71˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Wednesday: 82˚/ 66˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: 85˚/ 61˚ Mostly Sunny
