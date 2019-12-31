Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the final day of 2019. Unfortunately, we will also deal with gusty winds and cold temperatures. If you have plans for outdoor festivities, the winter wardrobe is recommended. The premiere of 2020 brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures, before rain likely takes over Thursday into Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 43/Low 33, Mostly Cloudy
- Wednesday: High 48/Low 30, Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 50/Low 38, Showers Likely
- Friday: High 61/Low 47, Scattered Showers
- Saturday: High 41/Low 34, Scattered AM Showers
