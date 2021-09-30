Patchy fog Thursday morning makes way to partly sunny conditions today. It’ll stay warm, with highs ranging between the low and mid 80s. Hit-and-miss storm chances arrive Friday afternoon before better chances for rain arrive this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 59˚ / High 83˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday Low 61˚ / High 81˚ Isolated PM Storms
Saturday Low 59˚ / High 80˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday Low 59˚ / High 77˚ Showers Likely
Monday Low 63˚ / High 74˚ Showers Likely