Scattered showers Tuesday morning will taper off through the afternoon. For most of the region, dry weather should ensue Wednesday under cloudy skies, although a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. After that, our next chance at the wet stuff will then hold off until Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 70/Low 55, scattered showers
- Wednesday: High 65/Low 47, isolated afternoon showers
- Thursday: High 67/Low 42, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 62/Low 45, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 63/Low 36, partly sunny
