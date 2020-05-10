A beautiful Mother’s Day forecast will include loads of sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday. Winds turn out of the north this evening, Bringing cooler conditions back to start the new work week. Our next rain chances should hold off until Tuesday afternoon. For more forecast info, see http://WxornotBG.com

Sunday: 71˚/ 37˚ Mostly Sunny

Monday: 61˚/ 39˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: 66˚/ 40˚Isolated PM Showers

Wednesday: 68°/ 42° Isolated Showers

Thursday: 70°/ 45° Partly Cloudy

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.