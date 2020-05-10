A beautiful Mother’s Day forecast will include loads of sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday. Winds turn out of the north this evening, Bringing cooler conditions back to start the new work week. Our next rain chances should hold off until Tuesday afternoon. For more forecast info, see http://WxornotBG.com
Sunday: 71˚/ 37˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: 61˚/ 39˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 66˚/ 40˚Isolated PM Showers
Wednesday: 68°/ 42° Isolated Showers
Thursday: 70°/ 45° Partly Cloudy
