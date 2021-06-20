Sunshine should dominate for the most part through Father’s Day. Although chances are low, a stray pop-up shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Widespread showers and storms, some which could become strong, will accompany a passing cold front Monday into Monday night, with cooler, less humid conditions set to follow. For more forecast info, see https://wxornotBG.com
Sunday: Low 68˚ / High 92˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 76˚ / High 90˚ Storms Likely
Tuesday: Low 62˚ / High 77˚ Decreasing Clouds
Wednesday: Low 54˚ / High 83˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 60˚ / High 88˚ Scattered Storms