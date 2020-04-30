Low-hanging clouds, northwest winds and scattered showers will put a damper to the forecast Thursday. It’ll be much cooler as well, with highs likely not escaping the 50s. High pressure brings sunshine back Friday into Saturday, along with southerly winds that will result in a welcome warming trend in southcentral Kentucky. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 58/Low 48, scattered showers
- Friday: High 71/Low 44, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 80/Low 50, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 82/Low 59, scattered showers/storms
- Monday: High 73/Low 54, partly sunny
