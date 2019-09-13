A Franklin man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle accident in the 8100 block of Nashville Road.
According to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene of an accident Thursday afternoon when a car driven by Jonathan Forshee, 35, crossed into oncoming traffic and into the path of a semi truck.
Forshee and the driver of the truck received minor injuries. Forshee was determined to be intoxicated by unknown substances at the time of the collision, according to the news release, and was placed under arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
