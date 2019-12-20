Sunny skies will be with us Friday, with high-level clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. The good news is that it will be warmer, with highs topping out in the low to mid-50s. A similar forecast is in store for the weekend, but with a noticeable uptick in cloud cover and the potential for isolated rain chances Sunday afternoon. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 52/Low 25, increasing clouds
- Saturday: High 55/Low 33, partly cloudy
- Sunday: High 56/Low 37, isolated PM showers
- Monday: High 58/Low 36, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 61/Low 35, mostly sunny
