Friday will be very similar to Thursday, with sunshine, brisk northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures. High pressure moving in overnight will bring all the ingredients for a widespread frost. Sunshine returns Saturday, along with warmer temperatures, before showers and storms plague the final day of the weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Friday: High 54/Low 37, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 62/Low 34, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 64/Low 48, showers/storms likely
- Monday: High 53/Low 45, patchy drizzle
- Tuesday: High 50/Low 33, partly cloudy
