A mix of sun and clouds will join brisk winds out of the north Friday. Enjoy the brief dry spell before scattered rain chances return Friday night. More moisture will bring increased rain chances Saturday before conditions settle as we finish the weekend. We will fall right back into an active pattern early next week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 53/Low 44, partly cloudy
- Saturday: High 49/Low 40, showers likely
- Sunday: High 55/Low 38, scattered showers/storms
- Monday: High 64/Low 35, afternoon showers likely
- Tuesday: High 65/Low 48, scattered showers/storms
