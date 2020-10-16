Sunny skies will be present Friday, but don’t be deceived. It’ll be much colder, with afternoon highs doing all they can to break out of the 50s. Likely frost will be present Saturday morning, before temperatures recover nicely under rays of sunshine. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 59°/ Low 39° Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 64˚/ Low 34˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 69˚/ Low 46˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: High 67˚/ Low 50˚ Isolated Showers
Tuesday: High 72˚/ Low 57˚ Scattered Showers
