Scattered snow flurries will accompany bitterly cold temperatures Tuesday. Clouds will stay locked in, with highs perhaps barely breaking into the low 20s. Attention quickly turns to Wednesday afternoon, when our next winter weathermaker is set to arrive. Increasing chances for frozen precipitation follows through Thursday morning. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 21/Low 11, Scattered Snow Showers
- Wednesday: High 31/Low 9, Scattered PM Snow Showers
- Thursday: High 35/Low 28, Wintry Mix Likely
- Friday: High 26/Low 17, Partly Cloudy
- Saturday: High 36/Low 11, Partly Sunny
