Sunny and beautiful weather will settle in across the area Thursday. The orientation of high pressure will usher in cooler, drier air from the northwest, holding highs to the low 80s. We’ll warm a few degrees Friday, with a few more clouds anticipated as we start the weekend. For a complete forecast analysis, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 81/Low 62, partly sunny
- Friday: High 85/Low 58, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 82/Low 58, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 81/Low 60, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 83/Low 56, mostly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.