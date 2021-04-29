Yesterday’s gloom and rain will continue into Thursday as a low pressure system draws nearer. Moderate showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected in the AM before we catch a break around lunchtime. The evening will wrap up with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. We will see wind gusts up to 30mph with this system and high temperature in the upper 70s. With the passage of a cold front overnight, we will see a drop in temps to the low 70s over the weekend but plenty of sunshine thanks to a high pressure. For more forecast information, go to wxornotbg.com.
Thursday: AM Low 67° / PM High 77° Showers Likely
Friday: AM Low 52° / PM High 69° Mostly Sunny
Saturday: AM Low 45° / PM High 74° Sunny
Sunday: AM Low 53° / PM High 77° Slight Chance of Showers
Monday: AM Low 60° / PM High 79° Mostly Cloudy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.