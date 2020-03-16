Thick cloud cover kicks off Monday. Moisture will provide for scattered rain chances Monday afternoon through early Tuesday, but we should dry out by lunchtime. We will then stay dry through at least Wednesday afternoon, when southerly winds will bring in better rain and storm chances, along with temps soaring into the 70s. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 52/Low 39, scattered afternoon showers
- Tuesday: High 62/Low 48, scattered morning showers
- Wednesday: High 72/Low 46, scattered afternoon showers/storms
- Thursday: High 76/Low 63, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 71/Low 63, scattered showers
