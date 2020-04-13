Hit-and-miss showers Monday morning should give way to decreasing clouds as we progress through the day. It will be extremely windy, with gusts out of the northwest at between 35 and 45 mph. Tuesday will be similar, with the exception of intermittent showers during the afternoon before early morning frost makes way for warmer temperatures and sunshine Wednesday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 54/Low 45, partly cloudy and windy
- Tuesday: High 49/Low 33, isolated afternoon showers
- Wednesday: High 57/Low 32, partly sunny
- Thursday: High 64/Low 34, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 62/Low 40, isolated storms
