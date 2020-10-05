The Hart County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Friday of a reckless driver on U.S. 31-W near Horse Cave.
Deputy Caleb Butler tried to stop the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, but the suspect began to flee. The vehicle pursuit continued through Munfordville and ended on Old Main Street.
Marcus A. Thompson, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), reckless driving, improper passing, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, and no registration/registration receipt. Thompson was also served an outstanding arrest warrant for unrelated offenses.
Thompson was lodged in the Hart County jail.
