We’ll keep the heat and humidity cranked up as we finish out the weekend. With a subtle disturbance passing Sunday afternoon, isolated storms will be a possibility. Steadily increasing rain and storm chances take over into the early part of the week. For a full forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: 92˚/ 69˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday: 91˚/ 71˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: 92˚/ 70˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: 91˚/ 72˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: 92˚/ 69˚ Isolated Storms
