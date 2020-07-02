Patchy fog Wednesday morning will burn off to rays of sunshine. It’ll be very warm and humid, and similar conditions will stick around all the way through Independence Day. Sunday will be similar early before scattered storm chances arrive during the afternoon. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 91/Low 69, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 90/Low 71, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 92/Low 72, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 91/Low 69, scattered afternoon storms
- Monday: High 92/Low 70, scattered afternoon storms
