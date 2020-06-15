The new workweek starts Monday with lots of sunshine, cool temperatures and comfortable humidity. Unfortunately, these conditions won’t stick around for long. A warming trend will follow through the rest of the week, along with rising humidity. We’ll be looking at heat indices well into the 90s come Friday. For a full forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 82/Low 55, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 83/Low 58, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 85/Low 60, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 89/Low 63, partly sunny
- Friday: High 92/Low 68, isolated storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.