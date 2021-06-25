Heat and humidity will stay with us Friday as we finish out the workweek. With more moisture available, clouds will be on the increase as the day progresses. An isolated storm chance enters the fold Saturday, before scattered chances for rain arrive as we finish the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 70˚ / High 88˚ Increasing Clouds
Saturday: Low 72˚ / High 89˚ Isolated Storms
Sunday: Low 71˚ / High 87˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 72˚ / High 86˚ Storms Likely
Tuesday: Low 70˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms