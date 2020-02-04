Widespread, soaking rains – along with a few rumbles of thunder – will put a damper on Tuesday. Winds will remain strong out of the south, keeping temperatures well above average for this time of year. Another wave brings likely rain and storm chances Wednesday into Thursday, with crashing temperatures creating the potential for a few snowflakes Thursday night into Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 63/Low 55, showers and storms likely
- Wednesday: High 50/Low 45, showers and storms likely
- Thursday: High 48/Low 43, scattered showers
- Friday: High 44/Low 31, isolated morning snow showers
- Saturday: High 42/Low 35, scattered showers
