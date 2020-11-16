High pressure taking over will provide sunshine across the area Monday. It’ll be cooler, with highs holding in the upper 50s. It’ll be even colder Tuesday, with a quiet pattern expected to follow through the remainder of the week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Monday: High 58˚/ Low 34˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: High 53°/ Low 36° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: High 54˚/ Low 28˚ Mostly Sunny

Thursday: High 64˚/ Low 35˚ Mostly Sunny

Friday: High 65˚/ Low 43˚ Mostly Sunny

