High pressure taking over will provide sunshine across the area Monday. It’ll be cooler, with highs holding in the upper 50s. It’ll be even colder Tuesday, with a quiet pattern expected to follow through the remainder of the week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Monday: High 58˚/ Low 34˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 53°/ Low 36° Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 54˚/ Low 28˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 64˚/ Low 35˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: High 65˚/ Low 43˚ Mostly Sunny
