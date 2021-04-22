Partly to mostly sunny skies will return to the area Thursday, with warmer temperatures seeing readings reach to around 60. Clouds will increase Friday, ahead of our next weather maker, that’ll bring widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder as we kick off the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Thursday: Low 33˚ / High 59˚ Mostly Sunny

Friday: Low 38˚ / High 64˚ Scattered PM Showers

Saturday: Low 48˚ / High 62˚ Showers/Storms Likely

Sunday: Low 44˚ / High 68˚ Partly Sunny

Monday: Low 44˚ / High 77˚ Mostly Sunny