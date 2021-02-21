Partly to mostly sunny skies will join highs near 50 Sunday, a far cry to what we’ve grown accustomed to over the past week. A passing cold front brings rain chances tonight, before sunshine fuels a warming trend through midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Sunday: Low 23˚ / High 49˚ Scattered PM Showers

Monday: Low 34˚ / High 45˚ Partly Sunny

Tuesday: Low 30˚ / High 53˚ Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: Low 35˚ / High 58˚ Mostly Sunny

Thursday: Low 38˚ / High 49˚ Isolated Showers

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.