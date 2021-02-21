Partly to mostly sunny skies will join highs near 50 Sunday, a far cry to what we’ve grown accustomed to over the past week. A passing cold front brings rain chances tonight, before sunshine fuels a warming trend through midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 23˚ / High 49˚ Scattered PM Showers
Monday: Low 34˚ / High 45˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 30˚ / High 53˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 35˚ / High 58˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 38˚ / High 49˚ Isolated Showers
