Partly sunny skies will be with us on this Black Friday, with highs hitting around 60. It’ll be cooler on Saturday, with shower and storm chances returning with a passing cold front as we finish out the weekend. A much colder air mass will arrive Monday, resulting in the potential for a scattered wintry mix. For a complete forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: High 60°/ Low 38° Partly Sunny
Saturday: High 55˚/ Low 37˚ Partly Sunny
Sunday: High 58˚/ Low 35˚ Showers & Storms Likely
Monday: High 39˚ / Low 32˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
Tuesday: High 37˚/ Low 26˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.