Partly sunny skies will be with us on this Black Friday, with highs hitting around 60. It’ll be cooler on Saturday, with shower and storm chances returning with a passing cold front as we finish out the weekend. A much colder air mass will arrive Monday, resulting in the potential for a scattered wintry mix. For a complete forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Friday: High 60°/ Low 38° Partly Sunny

Saturday: High 55˚/ Low 37˚ Partly Sunny

Sunday: High 58˚/ Low 35˚ Showers & Storms Likely

Monday: High 39˚ / Low 32˚ Scattered Wintry Mix

Tuesday: High 37˚/ Low 26˚ Scattered Wintry Mix

