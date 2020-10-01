The overnight passing of a moisture-starved cold front will result in cooler conditions arriving Thursday. As a result, highs should hold either side of 70 degrees. Even colder air takes over as we finish out the workweek, with rain chances holding off until late in the weekend. For more forecast information, see wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 69/Low 49, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 63/Low 41, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 65/Low 39, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 67/Low 46, scattered showers
- Monday: High 66/Low 48, partly sunny
