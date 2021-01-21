Hit-and-miss rain showers Thursday morning will make way to a mix of sun and clouds. This will result from a passing warm front that’ll help propel highs to the low- and mid-50s this afternoon. Winds turn northerly under sunshine Friday into Saturday, bringing temperatures closer to normal for this time of year. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 36˚ / High 54˚ Isolated AM Showers
Friday: Low 32˚ / High 44˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 23˚ / High 43˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 28˚ / High 50˚ Scattered Showers
Monday: Low 43˚ / High 55˚ Showers/Storms Likely{/div}
