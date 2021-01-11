Increasing clouds will be followed by hit-and-miss snow showers Monday afternoon into tonight. We’re not expecting any major impact, however, but be aware of the possibility of a few slick spots on your Tuesday morning commute. For a full forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Monday: Low 24˚ / High 39˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers
Tuesday: Low 25˚ / High 41˚ Isolated AM Snow Showers
Wednesday: Low 23˚ / High 45˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 31˚ / High 51˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 35˚ / High 47˚ Partly Sunny
