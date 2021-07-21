Hot and hazy will be the weather story throughout Thursday as smoke from wildfires out west continue to infiltrate our atmosphere. Hit and miss storm chances will come into the picture Friday into Saturday, with more prominent chances for rain set to follow. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 66˚ / High 89˚ Isolated PM Storms
Friday: Low 68˚ / High 90˚ Scattered PM Storms
Saturday: Low 71˚ / High 92˚ Isolated PM Storms
Sunday: Low 73˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 75˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms