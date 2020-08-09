It’ll stay hot and muggy across the entirety of south central Kentucky today. Isolated storm chances will arrive today; a more potent disturbance will bring more likely chances for rain early this week. For a full forecast breakdown, see http://WxornotBG.com.
Sunday: 92˚/ 72˚ Isolated Storms
Monday: 90˚/ 73˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: 91˚/ 71˚Scattered Storms
Wednesday: 92˚/ 72˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: 91°/ 71° Scattered Storms
