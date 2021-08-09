Scattered thunderstorm chances will be fueled by hot, muggy conditions for much of this week. Highs will locate in the low 90s today, stretching all the way to the mid 90s come midweek. Heat indices will approach triple digits at times. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday Low 72˚ / High 91˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday Low 72˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday Low 70˚ / High 95˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday Low 73˚ / High 94˚ Scattered Storms
Friday Low 73˚ / High 94˚ Scattered Storms