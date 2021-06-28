Hot, muggy conditions will continue to stake claim over the area Monday into Tuesday. With the arrival of peak heating during the afternoon, pop-up storms will be a possibility. A cold front will then close in from the northwest, bringing steadily increasing chances for rain through the last half of the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 72˚ / High 90˚ Isolated Storms
Tuesday: Low 71˚ / High 92˚ Isolated Storms
Wednesday: Low 72˚ / High 89˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 70˚ / High 84˚ Storms Likely
Friday: Low 68˚ / High 83˚ Storms lIkely