A summerlike pattern will continue to have control Sunday, and for much of the upcoming week. Hot, soupy air will settle in, with multiple disturbances presenting scattered shower and strong storm chances, especially during the peak heating of the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs ranging between the low- and mid-80s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: 86˚/ 65˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: 87˚/ 68˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: 84˚/ 68˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: 82˚/ 65˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: 83˚/ 63˚ Scattered Storms
