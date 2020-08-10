A hot, soupy airmass will fuel persistent storm chances Monday and through this week. Variable cloud cover will result in afternoon highs hovering between the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms will likely pose a localized flooding threat. For more forecast information, see http://WxornotBG.com.

Monday: 90˚/ 73˚ Scattered Storms

Tuesday: 88°/ 71˚ Scattered Storms

Wednesday: 89˚/ 70˚ Scattered Storms

Thursday: 90°/ 71° Scattered Storms

Friday: 92°/ 70° Scattered Storms

