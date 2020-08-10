A hot, soupy airmass will fuel persistent storm chances Monday and through this week. Variable cloud cover will result in afternoon highs hovering between the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms will likely pose a localized flooding threat. For more forecast information, see http://WxornotBG.com.
Monday: 90˚/ 73˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: 88°/ 71˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: 89˚/ 70˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: 90°/ 71° Scattered Storms
Friday: 92°/ 70° Scattered Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.