Hot, sultry conditions return to the area Friday. With peak heating of the afternoon, pop up storm chances will once again be a possibility. We should dry out Saturday, but it’ll be hotter and more humid, before an approaching cold front fires off scattered storm chances Sunday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: 90˚/ 65˚ Isolated PM Storms
Saturday: 93˚/ 67˚ Isolated PM Storms
Sunday: 92˚/ 65˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: 91˚/ 70˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: 88˚/ 71˚ Scattered Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.