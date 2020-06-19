Hot, sultry conditions return to the area Friday. With peak heating of the afternoon, pop up storm chances will once again be a possibility. We should dry out Saturday, but it’ll be hotter and more humid, before an approaching cold front fires off scattered storm chances Sunday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Friday: 90˚/ 65˚ Isolated PM Storms

Saturday: 93˚/ 67˚ Isolated PM Storms

Sunday: 92˚/ 65˚ Scattered Storms

Monday: 91˚/ 70˚ Scattered Storms

Tuesday: 88˚/ 71˚ Scattered Storms

