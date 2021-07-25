Hot, sultry conditions Sunday morning will fuel scattered storm chances as we work through the day. Continued chances for rain will linger early this week, as a cold front approaches from the north. By the middle of the week, we should dry out. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 73˚ / High 91˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 71˚ / High 90˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 70˚ / High 92˚ Isolated Storms
Wednesday: Low 68˚ / High 94˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 72˚ / High 92˚ Mostly Sunny