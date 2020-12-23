Winds will howl out of the southwest today, with gusts potentially reaching 35-45 mph. This will create increasing cloud cover, while catapulting highs to the low-60s. Rain showers gradually increase this afternoon into tonight, before crashing temps bring a transition to a wintry mix, and eventually, light, scattered snow showers Christmas Eve. The coldest air of the season follows on Christmas. Little to no accumulation is expected For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Wednesday: High 62° / Low 34° PM Wintry Mix Likely
Thursday: High 33° / Low 29° Scattered Snow Showers
Friday: High 25° / Low 13° Decreasing Clouds
Saturday: High 42˚ / Low 19˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 53˚ / Low 30˚ Isolated Showers
