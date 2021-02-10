A scattered wintry mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet will pester the area Thursday morning before tapering off. An ice storm warning will remain in effect through the evening. Ice accumulations may continue to cause travel implications, so be aware if you’re traveling. Clouds hang tough on Friday, before the coldest air of the season follows this weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Thursday: Low 28˚ / High 33˚ Wintry Mix Likely

Friday: Low 25˚ / High 39˚ Partly Cloudy

Saturday: Low 22˚ / High 33˚ Isolated Snow Showers

Sunday: Low 16˚ / High 25˚ Partly Sunny

Monday: Low 12˚ / High 27˚ Scattered Snow Showers

