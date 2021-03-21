Immaculate weather will be in place Sunday for the entirety of southcentral Kentucky into Monday. Sunshine will court temps between the mid and upper 70s. Likely rain/storm chances follow as we close in on midweek. For more forecast info, see http://WxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 36˚ / High 65˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 35° / High 68˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 45˚ / High 66˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Wednesday: Low 47° / High 69° Scattered Showers/Storms
Thursday: Low 51° / High 64° Showers/Storms Likely
