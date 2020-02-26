Scattered rain chances will persist Wednesday morning behind an incoming cold front before tapering off into the evening. It’ll be very cold, thanks to strong northwest winds pouring in behind the front, which will send temps sliding as the day wears on. Snowflakes may mix in late before clearing Wednesday night leads to sunshine Thursday; it’ll stay very cold, however. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 44/Low 33, scattered showers
- Thursday: High 39/Low 25, partly sunny
- Friday: High 42/Low 27, scattered snow showers
- Saturday: High 38/Low 24, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 52/Low 23, mostly sunny
