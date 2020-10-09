Increasing clouds through the early part of this Friday will be followed by isolated rain chances this afternoon. A noticeable increase in rain and storm chances will follow Friday night through the weekend, as what’s left of Hurricane Delta advances northeast over the area. Some storms could be strong. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 80˚/ Low 57˚ Scattered PM Showers
Saturday: High 73˚/ Low 62˚ Storms Likely
Sunday: High 75˚/ Low 64˚ Storms Likely
Monday: High 78˚/ Low 63˚ Isolated Showers
Tuesday: High 71˚/ Low 56˚ Isolated Showers
