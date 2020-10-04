Increasing clouds will join an isolated shower chance throughout Sunday. High pressure noses in behind this disturbance, bringing sunny, beautiful weather back into the picture early this week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: High 68˚/ Low 46˚ Isolated Showers
Monday: High 65˚/ Low 43˚Partly Sunny
Tuesday: High 74˚/ Low 44˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 80˚/ Low 50˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 75˚/ Low 52˚ Mostly Sunny
